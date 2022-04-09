Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Trading 0% Higher

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.48. Approximately 42,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.