Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to announce $9.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $9.20 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.