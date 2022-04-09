Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

