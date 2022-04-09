PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

