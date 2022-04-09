Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE AFL opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

