Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

