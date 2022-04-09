Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

NYSE:DEN opened at $76.70 on Thursday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 704.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Denbury by 18,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Denbury by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

