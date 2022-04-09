Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

