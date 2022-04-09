Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

REPYY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

