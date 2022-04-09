Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Reduced by Analyst

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

