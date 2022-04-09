Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

CPT stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.38. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

