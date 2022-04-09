Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Aflac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 404,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

