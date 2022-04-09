Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

BWA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

