Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

OC opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

