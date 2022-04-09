Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

QTWO opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

