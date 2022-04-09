Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

NYSE MS opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

