Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

HNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Huaneng Power International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Huaneng Power International Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.