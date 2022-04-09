Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,553,000 after buying an additional 337,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

