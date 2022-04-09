Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 147 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.