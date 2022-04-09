Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 326 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

