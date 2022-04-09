Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

