Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

