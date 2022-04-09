Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

