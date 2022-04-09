Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Paychex by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

