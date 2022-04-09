Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

