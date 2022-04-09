Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,031.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $20,487,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

