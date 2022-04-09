Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

