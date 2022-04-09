Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 302.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $79,682,618. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $416.88 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

