Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,453 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

