Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 22,021 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 646,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

