Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snowflake by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 102.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 10.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $208.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

