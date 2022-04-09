Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.