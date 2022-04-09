Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MX opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

