Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.46 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.92. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

