Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

