Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00285999 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $701.75 or 0.01650889 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003137 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 189.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

