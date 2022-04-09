QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $216.73 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $216.73 or 0.00510141 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $70.89 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

