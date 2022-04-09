QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) vs. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Critical Survey

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 1.40% -15.92% 3.87% Phreesia -55.41% -25.34% -22.13%

This table compares QuoteMedia and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.13 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Phreesia $213.23 million 6.67 -$118.16 million ($2.33) -11.92

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Risk and Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QuoteMedia and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 3 10 0 2.77

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $49.36, indicating a potential upside of 77.74%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Phreesia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

