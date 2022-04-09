R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce $387.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.88 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 632,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.