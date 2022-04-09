RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $14.60. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 398,950 shares trading hands.

RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.83.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

