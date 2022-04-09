RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $14.60. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 398,950 shares trading hands.
RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
