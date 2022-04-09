Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 1,818,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

