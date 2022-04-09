Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.33. Radius Health shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 523,889 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

