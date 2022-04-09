Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

