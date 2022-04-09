Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 over the last three months.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

