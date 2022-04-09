Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Shares of NGT opened at C$103.18 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$104.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.78 billion and a PE ratio of 56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

