Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 4,130 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $10,337,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.