Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

