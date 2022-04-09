Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.