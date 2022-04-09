Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $453,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 805.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $22,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 101.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO opened at $300.36 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.84 and a 200-day moving average of $290.56.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

