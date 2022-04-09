Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $465,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

OZK stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

